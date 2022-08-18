OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tinker Federal Credit Union’s fraud detection systems have alerted on unusually high numbers of attempted debit card fraud.

TFCU claims this is not a breach of their system, but a breach in a merchant’s system that may have processed transactions from multiple financial institutions in the past. This may open individual debit cards to vulnerability.

Tinker posted about the fraud alerts on Facebook Thursday.

Many bank lobbies were full of people attempting to get new cards and check on their accounts. The systemp processing debit cards was overloaded and so some people had longer wait times than others.

TFCU is working to secure accounts and debit cards that may be involved. Cards may be suspended to make sure accounts are safe.

For assistance, you can visit your local branch or call (405) 732-0324 or 1-800-456-4828.