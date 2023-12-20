TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (KFOR) – An unexpected Christmas wish was granted for 17 military families at Tinker Air Force Base on Wednesday when their layaway debt at the base’s Exchange shopping center was paid off.

“You will all be receiving your layaways paid in full today,” said Charles Eaves, Exchange general manager.

The families were told to come to the Exchange shopping center on base to be recognized for their service. Little did they know, they would receive a surprise blessing.

Soldier’s Wish, a Tulsa-based organization, paid the bill for all 17 families which totaled nearly $4,000.

Debra Wimpee, the organization’s executive director, presented the group with a check during the presentation.

Karen Owens said her layaway basket was filled with gifts for her grandchildren.

“This really means a lot. It was so unexpected. We’re going through a little bit of a hard time,” said Owens. “This has taken a big burden off my shoulders and not have to worry about it.”

Angelo Tillman traveled from Okemah to be there.

“I thought I can’t be in trouble,” said Tillman when she first arrived.

She later found out it was more a nice surprise that allowed her to finish her Christmas wish list.

“There’s a lot of things going on in the world that give off a lot of negativity and this actually gives me hope,” said Tillman.