OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kids will be able to let their creativity go wild at this year’s Tinkerfest at Science Museum Oklahoma.

Organizers say a car will be completely disassembled, music will be made, butter will be churned, and locks will be picked during this year’s event.

Admission to the museum and all Tinkerfest activities are free and open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Science and exploration go hand in hand with creativity,” Director Education Greg Miller said. “We are inviting many community partners to show their wonderful, and sometimes a little wacky, hobbies or jobs as we explore the relationship between science and creativity. Visitors not only meet people who do these things, but they will get do them as well. Here you can play catch with a robot, learn how to play a theremin, or take a car apart down to the lug nuts, and much, much more.”

Organizers say the event will encompass the entire museum and grounds. It will include more than 50 special activities presented by over 40 guest tinkerers.

All of the museum’s permanent exhibits will be available during Tinkerfest.

Advance registration is not required. However, guests must check-in at the museum’s box office upon arrival to receive a wristband, which will grant access to the museum and all Tinkerfest activities.