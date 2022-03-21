OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma probation and parole officer is living her dreams.

She became the first female probation and parole officer in Oklahoma to wear a triple crown. It’s a rare title only a few dozen Oklahoma officers hold. Some say the officer is tiny but mighty.

“They always talk about how dynamite comes in small packages,” said Marty Swinney. “I do the same thing that all my guys are doing.”

She is a probation and parole officer with the Department of Corrections. However, that’s only one title. Swinney also wears a rare hat called the Triple Crown, something no female in Oklahoma has ever worn.

“It’s something I always wanted. Even when I first started with probation and parole, and I found out about the Triple Crown and how there wasn’t a female that had that. I was like ‘Oh my gosh. I would love to be the first one to do it,’” said Swinney.

To wear the triple crown, an officer has to be CLEET certified in law enforcement driving, defensive tactics, and firearms. Only about 50 Oklahomans can say they’ve done the same.

“It’s definitely one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done,” said Swinney.

Swinney said the road definitely wasn’t easy. A couple of times, she said she out-right failed, but she was too stubborn to quit.

“I was like ‘Heck no, I’m getting this,’” she said. “I put in the work, like a lot of work, and came back and then passed it the next round.”

Now she’s passionate about teaching others what they need to know out in the field and in the office. She also has a message for all the little girls out there who think they can’t stack up against the boys.

“Do it, you can do it. Push yourself and make history,” Swinney said.

Swinney said she’s clocked in over 300 hours of CLEET training last year. A regular officer has to obtain about 24-hours before they can get their badge.