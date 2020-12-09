Tiny dog dropped off at Oklahoma rescue has surgery to remove 10-pound tumor

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A local rescue organization says it is in need of donations for a dog that was recently dropped off at its facility.

Organizers with Pets & People Humane Society say a little dog, who is named Abbie, was dropped off at their door.

She was suffering from a terrible growth on her head and volunteers immediately worked to find a veterinarian that could help.

Abbie from Pets and People Humane Society

After completing a biopsy, the rescue learned that the tumor was not cancerous. In fact, veterinarians said that the growth would be able to be removed and Abbie had a chance at a normal life.

However, those types of procedures aren’t cheap.

The surgery that Abbie needed would be $3,500, and her post care would total around $5,000.

Pets & People Humane Society was able to raise enough money for Abbie’s surgery.

Abbie after surgery Credit: Pets & People Humane Society

Organizers tell KFOR that Abbie’s tumor weighed 10 pounds. As a result, surgeons had to remove her ear but she was able to keep her right eye.

“Abbie is a great example of how we don’t give up on our rescues. We do whatever it takes,” said Amy Brooks Young, executive director of Pets & People Humane Society.

The rescue is still working to raise around $1,800 for all of her medical expenses.

If you would like to donate, visit the Pets and People website.

Pets & People is also hosting its ‘Holiday Hope Empty the Shelter Event,‘ which runs through Dec. 13. All adoptions are pre-approved and they will use a curbside adoption process to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Adoptions are $25.

LATEST STORIES: