Tiny dog dropped off at Oklahoma rescue has surgery to remove 10-pound tumor

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A local rescue organization says it is in need of donations for a dog that was recently dropped off at its facility.
Organizers with Pets & People Humane Society say a little dog, who is named Abbie, was dropped off at their door.
She was suffering from a terrible growth on her head and volunteers immediately worked to find a veterinarian that could help.
After completing a biopsy, the rescue learned that the tumor was not cancerous. In fact, veterinarians said that the growth would be able to be removed and Abbie had a chance at a normal life.
However, those types of procedures aren’t cheap.
The surgery that Abbie needed would be $3,500, and her post care would total around $5,000.
Pets & People Humane Society was able to raise enough money for Abbie’s surgery.
Organizers tell KFOR that Abbie’s tumor weighed 10 pounds. As a result, surgeons had to remove her ear but she was able to keep her right eye.
“Abbie is a great example of how we don’t give up on our rescues. We do whatever it takes,” said Amy Brooks Young, executive director of Pets & People Humane Society.
The rescue is still working to raise around $1,800 for all of her medical expenses.
If you would like to donate, visit the Pets and People website.
Pets & People is also hosting its ‘Holiday Hope Empty the Shelter Event,‘ which runs through Dec. 13. All adoptions are pre-approved and they will use a curbside adoption process to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
Adoptions are $25.
