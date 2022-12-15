OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Organizers say a tiny home development in northeast Oklahoma City has been placed on hold.

A Kansas City-based non-profit wants to build a village of tiny homes to help veterans get back on their feet, but residents of the Capitol View community believe the project would lower property value.

The land at N.E. 28th St. and N. Phillips Ave. has already been purchased by VCP, which wants to build 35 tiny homes there that range from 240 to 320 square feet.

Jason Kander, president of the non-profit’s national expansion tells KFOR, “There’s well over 100 homeless veterans right now on the streets in Oklahoma City and we are eager to accept the invitation of community leaders that are in Oklahoma City and help house these people who served our country.”

Residents told KFOR that they were worried about the development, adding that it will likely impact their property values.

“When you talk about any organization that serves the homeless population, people have a picture in their mind,” Kander explained. “But if you were to look at what we build, it’s not that picture. It’s not that preconceived notion. It is the kind of place that you or I would want to live in.”

One resident said she’s a veteran herself and supports VCP’s project, but wants it built elsewhere in Oklahoma City.

But Kander said they considered many locations and Capitol Views’ proximity to public transit and a VA center, as well as its available sewer infrastructure, make it a perfect spot for their tiny homes village.

Now, KFOR is learning that the plans are on hold.

The developer says they have pulled the building permits while conversations with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and residents continue.