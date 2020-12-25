Tiny horse once on the run from Oklahoma City police now up for adoption

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – She once ran from the law in Oklahoma City, but now a miniature horse is settled down and looking for a forever home.

Tiny as can be, but it’s a big world for little Yahtzee.

“Come on, one scary place to the next!” Katrina Van Diest leading Yahtzee out of her stall.

The barn at Nexus Equine Rescue is far less scary than where Yahtzee was not long ago.

A 911 call captured the moments she was running the streets of Oklahoma City.

“Hey, I am sorry. I don’t know if I am necessarily calling the right number for this, but there is a miniature pony walking down Classen and N.W. 36th,” said the 911 caller.

“Well, that’s a new one for me,” the dispatcher responded.

The Miniature Filly, who is only months old, was rescued by officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“She’s like, ‘I’ve already been on the news,'” Van Diest said while KFOR’s cameras captured Yahtzee.

In the peak of her fame, Yahtzee found a temporary home at Nexus Equine Rescue.

As you can imagine, she was frightened at first.

“It’s taken a couple of weeks just to be able to go in her stall and pet on her and kind of love on her a little bit,” said Van Diest.

Through her socialization though, little Yahtzee’s personality has begun to show.

Once she’s ready, Nexus hopes to find the perfect home for her.

“And I think she’s going to be so fun for someone. Minis, they can be a companion. You can just about do anything with them,” said Rita Hoch, with Nexus Equine Rescue. “She’s just such a little doll to me and she is a unique story. I mean how many times do you find little horses running around Oklahoma City streets?”

If you’d like to adopt Yahtzee or another horse like her, visit Nexus Equine Rescue’s website.