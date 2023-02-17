PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Information from a community member led to McClain County Sheriff’s Office Deputies tracking down three stolen vehicles on Wednesday night.

“We received a tip yesterday, about a stolen U-Haul truck,” said Sheriff Landy Offolter.

Within just a few hours of getting that tip, investigators were able to track the U-Haul down at a home near 100th and State Highway 74. The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office also helped out with the investigation.

“We initiated a search warrant around 6:00 last night,” said Sheriff Offolter.

While there, investigators also discovered two other stolen cars that had tools commonly used in burglaries inside, according to the sheriff.

Photo courtesy of the McClain County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the McClain County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Offolter told KFOR one of the vehicles was reported stolen out of Decatur, Texas and the other out of Oklahoma City.

“The U-Haul was reported out of, I think, the main hub maybe in New Mexico or Arizona. I can’t remember exactly where that was at,” said Sheriff Offolter.

Five men and one woman were taken into custody, but no one has been officially charged yet. Sheriff Offolter said the suspects could face Possession of Stolen Property charges.

Four of the six suspects have since been released from jail, while two remain in custody.

Investigators also say now they’re looking into if this is tied to a larger theft ring.

“We’re not exactly sure what it is,” said Sheriff Offolter. “But it’s still under investigation.”