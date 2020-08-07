Tip leads investigators to $325,000 worth of stolen property, construction equipment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Authorities say a tip led investigators to several pieces of stolen property, including a travel trailer, some cars and construction equipment.

Last week, Oklahoma City police received information about the stolen items while making an arrest.

When they arrived at the property in the 15000 block of S. MacArthur Blvd., officers say they found 41-year-old Toby Bogart living inside the stolen travel trailer.

In all, officials say the stolen property was worth more than $325,000.

