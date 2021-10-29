Tips for keeping you and your trick-or-treaters safe over Halloween weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s officially Halloween weekend, which means trick-or-treating back in full swing, but there are some things you’ll want to keep in mind before hitting the streets with your kiddos.

“Halloween weekend is a time when children are twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle,” said AAA’s Leslie Gamble.

With trick-or-treat nights designated on Halloween Sunday– and even Saturday in some cities, drivers and parents need to keep their eyes peeled.

“We know that children may be out any of the days this weekend. In their costumes, all excited, and not paying attention to good safety rules crossing streets,” Gamble said.

In the excitement of seeing the best spooky house on the block or even their neighborhood friends on the other side of the street, kids may forget to walk on sidewalks or use crosswalks and specially to look both ways.

“One of the key things as motorists is to have eyes on the road and hands on the wheel,” Gamble said. “Having your lights on, of course. Even at the beginning of the setting of the sun. So that you have extra visibility to young ones crossing the street.”

And you may want to add one important accessory to your costume—a flashlight, or anything to make sure you and your kids can be seen in the dark.

And also, make sure kids can see through their costumes as well.

“The cutest costume isn’t worth it if your child can not really see the road or the people around them,” Gamble said.

And while COVID-19 case numbers may be trending down– remember, we are still in a pandemic. And most trick or treaters aren’t yet eligible to be vaccinated.

“I think it’s important that the families who are going to be offering candy to the public, it would be very beneficial to them if them if we mask up because the little ghost and goblins that are going to be going around tonight it’s gonna be most important that we protect them because as we know, those children haven’t been vaccinated yet,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, OCCHD CEO.

You’ll want to check with your local city to see what day they are designating for trick or treating. Some – like Edmond, Nichols Hills, Yukon and Newcastle – are choosing to do Saturday this year, instead of Halloween Sunday.