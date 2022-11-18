A cute cat and dog are sitting together on a floor. They are inside of a house.

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – As cold temperatures continue to impact the Sooner State, several organizations are reminding Oklahomans to bring their pets indoors.

Oklahoma Alliance For Animals says that while it is best practice to bring all pets inside, if they have to be outside, it is your responsibility to make sure they are properly protected from the cold.

The organization says Huskies and Pyrenees can tolerate winter conditions because of their thick coats.

However, pit mixes shiver easily and need to be indoors because of their thin coats and bare underbellies.

Puppies, elderly, frail, or sick dogs are especially vulnerable to winter weather and need extra protection.

If your dog is outside, make sure they have access to an insulated doghouse, garage, or shed when temperatures drop below 45 degrees.

A plastic or wood doghouse can protect from wind, but it doesn’t help keep them warm. Instead, you need to insulate any outdoor shelter with straw bedding.

It needs to be stuffed full of straw, not hay, all along the sides and back. Organizers say dogs need to be able to burrow down inside of the straw.

Do not use blankets or cloth to insulate a shelter because the fabric will absorb moisture from the air and make the pet colder.

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering free straw bedding to those who need it on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until straw runs out.

Pickup is at 5321 S. Sheridan Rd., Suite 30 in Tulsa.