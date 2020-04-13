TIPS: Keep your car clean during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While it is important to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, if you must go out for essential business, it’s also important to keep your car clean.

AAA is offering the following recommendations to help people keep their cars clean while staying at home.

Be sure to clean and wipe down the inside of the vehicle including steering wheel, gear shift, door, dashboard, seat, door handle, seat belts and any exposed surfaces using a damp cloth with a small amount of soap. It is best to avoid any cleaners with alcohol or bleach – this may dry the leather/vinyl, causing it to crack and discolor. Also, although these may not all be suitable for cleaning a vehicle (check your owner’s manual), the Environmental Protection Agency has a list of products.

Make sure you clean your hands after filling your vehicle with gas using a disinfecting wipe when touching a keypad or gas pump handle.

Also be sure to clean your keys and fobs as well.