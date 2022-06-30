OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As families prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, Oklahoma Forestry Services urges you to make sure your celebration is safe.

Forest, grass, and brush fires are more likely to be started on July 4th than on any other day of the year.

Even with recent rains, drought is moving back into areas of western and southern Oklahoma.

“As people prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, we are asking them to be careful with outside fires,” said State Forester Mark Goeller. “We are also hoping they will be extra cautious while using fireworks in light of reemerging drought conditions and wildfire potential.”

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, thousands of wildfires have been sparked over Independence Day during the past 30 years.

Fireworks were to blame for more than half of those fires.

“This is certainly not meant to spoil anyone’s holiday fun,” Goeller said. “We are only asking our neighbors around the state to be careful and use common sense.”

OFS is offering the following tips for safer holiday fun:

Put barbecue grills over bare dirt or other non-flammable surfaces; consider using gas grills.

Build campfires in open, level spots away from overhanging branches; use designated fire rings when available or required.

Keep a hose, bucket of water and wet towels nearby to extinguish small fires.

Keep fireworks away from buildings, dry grass and brush.

Dispose of used fireworks in a bucket of water.