OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Not a fan of changing your clock in the spring and fall? Well, you may be in luck. Oklahoma Representative Kevin West, R-District 54, has proposed a bill that would allow Oklahoma residents to vote on whether or not to stay on Standard Time year round.

In the House’s General Government meeting on Wednesday, Rep. West commented that he has presented bills regarding the time change in the past, but this time around decided to include language in the bill that would put the decision to the vote of the people.

“It will absolutely be an adjustment, no doubt about that, but one thing that I’ve heard over and over is that people don’t want to have to change the clocks,” said Rep. West. “After I got to really digging into this, we can opt out of Daylight Saving Time, but we cannot opt out of Standard Time without Congressional approval, which they have not done so far. So that’s why I brought the bill going in this direction.”

For clarification, Daylight Saving Time is when we advance clocks in the warmer months, so it gets darker later in the evening.

“We would still have the same number of hours in a day and the same number of hours of sunlight, but we would not be changing the clock in the summertime,” said West. “We would stay on the time that we’re currently on right now, year round.”

House Bill 3146 was passed with an 8-1 vote in the House’s General Government committee on Wednesday. It will now head to the House floor.