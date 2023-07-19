TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Tishomingo man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

On April 7, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report of child pornography downloaded through social media.

The social media account belonged to 33-year-old Gary Golden, according to the OSBI.

Gary Golden. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

On July 5, OSBI agents, along with the Tishomingo Police Department and Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant at Golden’s residence.

Multiple electronic items were retrieved and were found to contain multiple files of child pornography.

Golden was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail on Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of the Computer Crimes Act.