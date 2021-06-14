“To me, it’s like she’s gone, but she’s not gone,” Oklahoma family still searching for answers in 2013 cold case murder of Norman mother

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police are hoping a monetary reward will help solve a young mom’s mysterious death.

Owachige Osceola’s body was discovered inside her Norman duplex on September 25, 2013.

Her friend, Cassandra Mejia, said Osceola’s family couldn’t find peace until her killer is found.

“To me, it’s just crazy because I don’t know who would do this to her. She’s never done anything to anybody that I’ve known of,” said Mejia.

On September 24, 2013, investigators said Osceola called 911 in distress. Officers were never sent to her home because when operators called back, a woman told them the call was a mistake.

Investigators said someone wrote a status on her Facebook page saying, “Moose is trying to K.M.” That person and her ex-husband have been ruled out as suspects.

Mejia believes she knows what happened.

“For somebody to have her debit card and use it that early in the morning knowing that she was killed that early in the morning, to me, it’s very suspicious,” said Mejia.

Mejia said all her friends knew she received a check every month, and money could be why she is dead.

Police said her bank card and her phone were missing from the scene, and someone used her ATM card the same day she was found.

Even with the evidence, the case continues to say cold, and that’s something Mejia said she would never be okay with.

“To me, it’s like she’s gone, but she’s not gone. She hasn’t really been set free yet,” said Mejia. “We’re all just stuck in this one spot, and it’s just crazy because we can’t move forward.”

Norman Crime Stoppers, along with Osceola’s family, has issued a $40,000 reward in this case.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Osceola is encouraged to contact Norman Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips can be submitted using text message by sending the tip and the agency code “TIP1323” to 274637 (CRIMES), online using the website submission form or by calling (405)366-STOP. Tips can also be submitted to Cold Case Investigator Jim Parks at (405) 366-5208.