To the rescue: Fire crews save missing dog trapped in storm drain

OKC firefighters rescue dog

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City family has been reunited with their lost dog thanks to the work of a few firemen.

On Thursday morning, firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department were called to help Oklahoma City Animal Welfare officials as they tried to help a lost dog.

When crews arrived, they realized the small dog was stuck in a storm drain.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to quickly and safely rescue the little guy, who was returned to its owner.

Officials say the dog had been missing since Halloween.

