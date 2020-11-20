Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust works to help Oklahomans stop deadly habit of smoking

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Quitting smoking was on the minds of millions across the nation on Thursday during the Great American Smokeout.

The American Cancer Society has hosted the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November for the past 40 years.

The annual event gives smokers the opportunity to commit to a healthy, smoke-free life not just for that one day, but for the rest of the year and the many years after.

Smoking is a deadly habit.

The American Cancer Society states that tobacco is the leading preventable cause of death in the United States, accounting for about one in five deaths each year.

Smoking causes around 20 percent of all cancers and around 30 percent of all cancer deaths in the United States.

“Most people know smoking can cause cancer. But it can also cause a number of other diseases and can damage nearly every organ in the body, including the lungs, heart, blood vessels, reproductive organs, mouth, skin, eyes, and bones,” the American Cancer Society website states.

Oklahomans have a lot to celebrate when it comes to tossing away cigarettes.

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) has focused for years on programs to help Oklahomans quit smoking, and approximately 450,000 Oklahomans have done just that since 2003.

A majority of Oklahoma voters said “No” to State Question 814, which would have redirected money from TSET to pay for Medicaid expansion.

Thomas Larson with TSET joined KFOR live to discuss the vote against SQ 814, how much from TSET funds go into promoting better health each year and what kind of help is offered to help smokers quit smoking.

