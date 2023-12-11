LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KFOR) – Oklahoma native and country music superstar, Toby Keith, is celebrating his return to the stage with a three-show run at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas after revealing a cancer diagnosis last year.

In June 2022, Toby revealed he’d been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021.

Photos courtesy Greg Watermann.

Although this is not Keith’s first performance since the diagnosis, it is his first official series of concerts.

He performed a two-hour set Sunday night, including some of his 32 No. 1 hits.

There is a show Monday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 14. Tickets are still on sale for Dec. 14!