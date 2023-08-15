POINT BARROW, Alaska (KFOR) – Two famous Oklahoma men were killed in a plane crash on August 15, 1935.

According to Oklahoma Historical Society, Wiley Post and Will Rogers both encouraged aviation and technology. Post even built a hybrid float plane from a Lockheed Orion earlier that year.

Photo taken before final flight. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

Newspaper from August 16, 1935. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

Will Rogers and Wiley Post. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

OHS says Post wanted to test the aircraft with a long-distance flight so he asked Rogers to join him on a trip to Alaska and Siberia. The hybrid Orion was unstable and Post lost control shortly after takeoff.

Both Post and Rogers died in the plane crash in Alaska on August 15.