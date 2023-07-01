OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On July 1st and 2nd, 1863, the First Battle of Cabin Creek where soldiers faced off.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS), Cabin Creek Battlefield, in the town of Big Cabin, was the site of two critical engagements between Union and Confederate forces in Indian Territory during the Civil War.

The First Battle of Cabin Creek occurred on July 1 and 2, 1863. Confederate forces tried to capture a Union supply convoy. This battle was the first in which African American soldiers fought alongside white troops.

A second battle at Cabin Creek took place in September 1864. Today a circle drive loop provides access to monuments and signage telling the site’s story.

