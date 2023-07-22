OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – On July 22, 1864, Solomon Andrew Layton was born in Iowa.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS), his architectural career started in 1887. He moved to El Reno in 1902 and soon opened a business in Oklahoma City.

Layton and his business partners produced more than 100 public, educational and commercial buildings over the state and at least 12 homes. Many buildings are still standing today, including the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Solomon Andrew Layton, Image courtesy the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS)

Oklahoma County Courthouse, Image courtesy the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS)

Governor’s Mansion, Image courtesy the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS)

Architectural sketch of the proposed State Capitol, Image courtesy the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS)

Skirvin Hotel, Image courtesy the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS)

Bizzell Memorial at OU, Image courtesy the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS)

Layton died in Oklahoma City on February 6, 1943. The National Register of Historic Places lists 52 Layton-designed buildings, a statewide record unlikely to be broken.

For more information, visit okhistory.org.