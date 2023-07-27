McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – On July 27, 1973, one of the worst prison riots in US history took place in McAlester.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS), the inmates were dissatisfied with the prison’s overcrowded conditions, poorly trained correctional officers, violence perpetuated by the “convict bosses,” and other issues.

They took hostages and made various demands. The prison was also set on fire.

Image courtesy the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) Image courtesy the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) Image courtesy the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) Image courtesy the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) Image courtesy the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) Image courtesy the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS)

On July 28, inmates released the hostages but retained control of the prison until August 4.

By the end of the multi-day riot, three inmates were killed, 21 inmates or guards were injured, and dozens of buildings were damaged.

For more information, visit okhistory.org.