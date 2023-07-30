MORRIS, Okla. (KFOR) – On July 30, 1956, an Oklahoman who brought national attention to important issues, was born.

Author, educator and attorney, Anita Hill was born on July 30, 1956, near Morris, Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, Hill was one of 13 kids born to Albert and Irma Hill, who were farmers in Okmulgee County.

Hill graduated valedictorian from Morris High School in 1973 and later earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1977 from Oklahoma State University. She then enrolled in the Yale University of Law School, receiving a doctorate in jurisprudence in 1980.

OHS says after graduating from Yale, Hill taught civil rights, contracts and commercial law at Oral Roberts University, the University of Oklahoma and the University of California at Berkeley.

In 1991, Hill was thrown into the national spotlight when she came forward accusing U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment during her tenure at the U.S. Dept. of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to OHS.

“Thomas was her supervisor at the United States Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Although Thomas was confirmed as an associate justice, Hill’s efforts brought a great deal of attention to the issue of sexual harassment in our country,” said OHS.

