OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On June 30, 1917, construction at the Oklahoma Capitol was completed.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, the six-story building was constructed on donated land. The dome on top was not built on until decades later, with the dedication on November 16, 2002.

State Capitol Construction. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

“Its crowning element is a 22-foot-tall bronze sculpture called “The Guardian,” created by artist and State Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney” said OHS.

For more information, visit okhistory.org.