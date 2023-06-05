CATOOSA, Okla. (KFOR) – On June 5, 1971, President Richard Nixon dedicated the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) and Tulsa Port of Catoosa.
According to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS), the 2,000-acre port officially opened in February of 1971 and was selected to be a foreign trade zone.
OHS says the Tulsa Port of Catoosa directs a variety of agricultural products, fertilizer, as well as industrial items like sand, rock, steel, petroleum products, natural gas industry supplies and equipment, and petrochemical plant equipment.
