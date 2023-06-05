CATOOSA, Okla. (KFOR) – On June 5, 1971, President Richard Nixon dedicated the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) and Tulsa Port of Catoosa.

  • President Richard Nixon dedicating the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) and Tulsa Port of Catoosa on June 5, 1971. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.
    President Richard Nixon dedicating the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) and Tulsa Port of Catoosa on June 5, 1971. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.
  • President Richard Nixon dedicating the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) and Tulsa Port of Catoosa on June 5, 1971. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.
    President Richard Nixon dedicating the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) and Tulsa Port of Catoosa on June 5, 1971. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.
  • President Richard Nixon dedicating the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) and Tulsa Port of Catoosa on June 5, 1971. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.
    President Richard Nixon dedicating the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) and Tulsa Port of Catoosa on June 5, 1971. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS), the 2,000-acre port officially opened in February of 1971 and was selected to be a foreign trade zone.

OHS says the Tulsa Port of Catoosa directs a variety of agricultural products, fertilizer, as well as industrial items like sand, rock, steel, petroleum products, natural gas industry supplies and equipment, and petrochemical plant equipment.

  • Tulsa Port of Catoosa January 1971. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.
    Tulsa Port of Catoosa January 1971. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.
  • Tulsa Port of Catoosa May 1969. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.
    Tulsa Port of Catoosa May 1969. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.
  • Tulsa Port of Catoosa August 1973. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.
    Tulsa Port of Catoosa August 1973. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

For more information, visit okhistory.org.