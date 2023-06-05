CATOOSA, Okla. (KFOR) – On June 5, 1971, President Richard Nixon dedicated the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) and Tulsa Port of Catoosa.

President Richard Nixon dedicating the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) and Tulsa Port of Catoosa on June 5, 1971. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS), the 2,000-acre port officially opened in February of 1971 and was selected to be a foreign trade zone.

OHS says the Tulsa Port of Catoosa directs a variety of agricultural products, fertilizer, as well as industrial items like sand, rock, steel, petroleum products, natural gas industry supplies and equipment, and petrochemical plant equipment.

Tulsa Port of Catoosa January 1971. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

Tulsa Port of Catoosa May 1969. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

Tulsa Port of Catoosa August 1973. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

For more information, visit okhistory.org.