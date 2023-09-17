GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Constitution was approved by 71% of voters on September 17, 1907, after delegates convened for a Constitutional Convention held in Guthrie.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, Oklahoma was originally known as Indian Territory prior to its statehood. In 1899, the Unassigned Lands within Indian Territory were opened to settlement for non-Indigenous people, and in 1890 the western portion of present-day Oklahoma became Oklahoma Territory. The two regions became known as the Twin Territories.

112 delegates assembled in Guthrie on November 20, 1906; 55 from Indian Territory, 55 from Oklahoma Territory and two from the Osage Nation. The majority of the delegation was comprised of farmers, but also included delegates who were lawyers and laborers.

After the convention and several other brief meetings, the Oklahoma Constitution was approved and delivered to President Theodore Roosevelt, who later signed a proclamation establishing Oklahoma as the 46th state on November 16, 1907.

