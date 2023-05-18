EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Central Oklahoma now has a new president.

On Thursday, the Board of Regents for the Regional University System of Oklahoma has named Todd Lamb as the 22nd president of UCO.

Lamb will take over the presidency beginning on July 1, 2023.

Todd Lamb

Lamb earned his Bachelor of Arts from Oklahoma State University, but also attended a number of classes at UCO.

He earned a Juris Doctor from Oklahoma City University.

“Todd Lamb is a hardworking and dedicated leader in our state,” said former UCO President Roger Webb. “His ability to navigate complexities, inspire innovation and forge strong partnerships will be crucial in propelling the university toward a bright future.”

Lamb began his career as an assistant to Gov. Frank Keating before joining the U.S. Secret Service.

While in the Secret Service, Lamb was appointed to the Joint Terrorism Task Force, was an investigative lead for the 9/11 investigations, and served on details protecting President George W. Bush and President Bill Clinton.

Lamb was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate from 2005 to 2011 before being elected as the lieutenant governor of the State of Oklahoma.

“I know first-hand how UCO changes lives. Oklahoma is a better state, and I became a better citizen, because of UCO,” Lamb said. “The Regional University System is crucial to our state’s future and UCO has a role to play as a leader within that system. I thank the RUSO board for a thorough search process. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the students and work with faculty and staff to continue to grow UCO, especially in workforce-critical areas like aerospace, business, technology and engineering.”

In addition to being a practicing attorney, Lamb is currently a co-host of KFOR’s Flashpoint series, the longest-running state political TV show in the country.