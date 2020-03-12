Breaking News
Toddler dies after being found in Oklahoma pond

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a toddler has drowned after being found in a pond.

Around 12:30 p.m. on March 8, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a home in Osage County on a possible drowning.

Investigators say a two-year-old boy left his home and walked down to a pond on private property. After neighbors searched the area, they found the boy face-down in the water.

The toddler was pulled from the water and lifesaving efforts were performed.

Sadly, the toddler died on March 11 from his injuries.

