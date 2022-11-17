TONKAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be working with local police to prepare the Tonkawa School District in an active shooter scenario.

According to OHP, Tonkawa schools will be learning the “Run. Hide. Fight.” method. Tonkawa School District will be the first in the state to have all staff and students trained in that method for active shooter scenarios.

According to officials, all troopers have been receiving LASER (Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response) training under Gov. Stitt’s executive order, Secure Our Schools. The Run. Hide. Fight. method is geared towards citizens and teaches educators, healthcare workers and other business employees how to react in an active shooter situation.

OHP and the Tonkawa Police Department will be working alongside LSU’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education (LSU NCBRT/ACE). The training will teach employees the basics of the Run. Hide. Fight. paradigm, which addresses any active shooter threats that could potentially happen. These threats include mass shooting incidents, attacks with various weapons or acts of terrorism.

The training will equip employees with the tools and techniques to keep themselves, their students and others safe should an active threat situation occur on campus. The training will present drills in real-time scenarios using simulated gunfire to represent an active shooter. Trainees will use the tools they learn to respond, including barricading techniques and other basic skills taught in the Run. Hide. Fight. course.

Tonkawa School District will receive training in the Run. Hide. Fight. paradigm on Friday, November 18, at 9:00 a.m.

The Surviving an Active Threat: Run. Hide. Fight. course is certified by the Department of Homeland Security and covered under DHS’s Homeland Security National Training Program.