OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans of a popular Grammy Award-winning band will soon be able to see them perform live in Oklahoma City.

TOOL, who recently took home the Grammy for Best Metal Performance for ‘7empest,’ has announced an extensive spring tour for North America.

The band announced that it will be performing at Chesapeake Energy Arena on June 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.