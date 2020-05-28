Torchy’s Tacos giving away tacos for a year to 20 lucky graduates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many seniors didn’t get to enjoy their graduation, a popular taco joint is prepared to help some seniors celebrate in style.

Torchy’s Tacos announced that it is giving away tacos for a year to 20 lucky ‘Class of 2020’ graduates.

High school and college graduates in the United States can enter Torchy’s giveaway for a chance to win free tacos for a year.

Graduates can post a photo of their cap and gown or with their diploma and tell Torchy’s about their Taco Dreams for the future with the hashtag #TorchysClassof2020 on social media.

The contest runs through Friday, June 5 at 10 p.m.

Visit Torchy’s website for rules and regulations.

