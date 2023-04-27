SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – As students are preparing to head back to class after a tornado tore through town last week, officials with Shawnee Public Schools are releasing more information about the extent of the damage.

On Wednesday, April 19, several supercells formed in central Oklahoma, creating large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes in some communities including Shawnee.

Several school sites, as well as many SPS families, were impacted by the storms, leaving the town’s public schools closed for a week.

Shawnee elementary students will return to classrooms on Thursday, April 27. Officials say some classes may be relocated due to a building damage.

Middle school students will participate in online classes for the rest of the week, while Shawnee High School students will be remote learning for the rest of the semester.

“We’re going to continue to work to do everything we can to make the end of the school year as normal as possible for seniors with activities, athletics, graduation, all of those aspects,” said Shawnee Superintendent Dr. April Grace.

Now, we’re learning more about the extent of the damage left behind at the school sites.

Officials say the tornado caused at least $20 million in damage to Shawnee Public Schools. That amount could rise since structural engineers are still assessing the middle school.