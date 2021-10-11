Tornado damage spotted in Anadarko as cleanup begins from Sunday storms

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Oklahoma community are busy cleaning up following a wild evening of severe weather.

On Sunday evening, a large tornado was confirmed in southwestern Oklahoma. As it moved through the area, it caused damage to buildings, trees, and power lines.

The town of Anadarko was one of the areas that was hardest hit by Sunday’s storms.

City crews worked through the night to clear roadways of debris so families would be able to reach their destination if they had an emergency.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries as a result of the storm.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, officials say there were at least 10 tornadoes that touched down in the Sooner State on Sunday. Experts say that number will likely change as more data comes into the center.

There were also reports of large hail and damaging wind that hit communities across the state.

