SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Shawnee residents are being asked not to miss an important deadline for those affected by the April 19th tornado.

According to Shawnee city officials, June 15th will be the last day homeowners in Shawnee can put debris out on their curbs for pick-up.

City crews will not take debris from commercial properties.

In addition, FEMA announced today the disaster recovery centers in Blanchard and Noble will close for good this Saturday.