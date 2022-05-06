SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The tornado was only the beginning for one family in Seminole Wednesday night. Within a few hours, they lost a second home to the power of Mother Nature.

“Man, it’s bad,” a man is heard saying in a recorded cell phone video as the tornado neared. “Oh my god! oh my god! It’s breaking the house down!”

As the tornado they had feared for hours came upon their home at 428 West Broadway, the Carter family of 14 prepared for direct impact.

“Get in the bathroom! Get in the bathroom!” multiple family members are heard screaming in the now-shaking, incoherent cell video.

Amber tells KFOR she was in a cellar several miles away when her brother called her, telling her the tornado just destroyed his home with all their loved ones inside.

“It was super scary,” Amber said. “It was really scary because I didn’t know if they were OK or not.”

All 14 survived with no injuries but the home is a total loss.

“It’s like really bad,” Amber shared with a heavy sigh. “The roof was gone. The porch had fallen. It was bad.”

But the Wednesday night severe weather continued furiously, Amber told KFOR just hours later lighting struck her mother’s home near the 12100 block of South 3520, engulfing it entirely in flames.

“We got a phone call that my mom’s house was on fire, and we drove over there and it was already pretty much gone,” she said. “There was no saving it.”

Now, her mother, brother and the whole Carter clan are living at her home, reckoning with irreplaceable damage.

“We have no idea what we’re going to do” Amber said as we wrapped up our conversation with her. “It’s a lot to take in, but I’m definitely here for them. They can stay here for as long as they need to. That’s what family’s for.”