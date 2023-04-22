OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Shawnee High School wrestling team woke up Thursday to find their complex completely destroyed by the tornado. The Stucker Complex took a major hit and was basically blown down.

However, in the following days, the team decided to rebuild and clean up the community of Shawnee. Since the storms, the team has been voluntarily cutting down branches and sweeping up the debris located at the homes and businesses of others.

A view of the Stucker Complex after the tornado ripped through Shawnee. {KFOR}

“Pretty humbling to see a group of high school wrestlers get out and help their community after this natural disaster,” posted Zach Bruce who helped clean up with them.

A video posted by Bruce shows the boys clearing and cutting down debris and branches from those hit hard.

Bruce posted that the group had cleared 11 houses of debris and trees by Saturday night.

“The people were all very thankful and proud of these young guys,” posted Bruce.

The boys seen helping cleanup their community.

The Shawnee Wrestling page posted Friday, “Our wrestling families were out today clearing houses and helping neighborhoods get back to some sort of normalcy. Helping some of our own, including my mother’s house, the mother of Coach Chamblin. Seeing the devastation and what many are facing in our community is heartbreaking.”

According to officials, at least 1,800 structures in Shawnee have been affected, around 300 heavily damaged and 42 completely destroyed. About 600 power poles have fallen leaving approximately 10,800 people still without service as of 2 p.m. on Friday.

In the latest update from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, the Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County has a volunteer reception center at the Oklahoma Baptist University’s Green Campus, at 1900 W. MacArthur Street, Shawnee.

They say those wishing to volunteer or needing assistance with volunteer services can find more info online at communityrenewal.org.