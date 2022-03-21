MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A possible tornado struck the small southern Oklahoma town of Kingston on Monday, leaving a quarter-mile wide swath of damage in its path.

It was anything but a calm drive for Kingston resident, Sandy Clark as the tornado made its way into town.

“All of a sudden I heard a loud noise, and everything was just, you couldn’t see anything,” Clark said.

The tornado crossed U.S. 70 just east of Kingston, leaving vehicles tossed and a quarter-mile wide’s worth of damage in its path.

A storage facility was heavily damaged with cars and RVs tossed like toys.

The emergency response was swift as search and rescue operations were underway just after the tornado struck.

“Just transported one injury, we got another report of another man trapped,” said Kingston Fire Chief, James Kuykendall. “We’re sending rescue units to his location now. Working from south to north in the county, a lot more damage down south. Right now, we look pretty good other than a lot of damage.”

Some homes had roof tops peeled back, while others were completely lifted off.

Entire businesses were left nearly destroyed.

Be sure to download the 4WarnMe weather app! It has interactive radar, livestreams, push alerts, and daily, hourly forecasts!

Those like Clark said they realize it could have been a different outcome.

“Are you alright?” KFOR asked.

“Yeah, I’m alright,” Clark responded. “I’m just a little shook.”

As the sun sets in Kingston, days of rebuilding appear to lie ahead.