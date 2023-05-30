OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who were impacted by the April 19 tornadoes may be eligible for child care assistance.

Officials say Oklahoma disaster survivors may be eligible for FEMA Child Care Assistance even if they did not experience property damage from the storms.

FEMA Child Care Assistance may address disaster-related expenses for eligible households with children who are under the age of 13 or households with children with a disability up to age 21.

Eligible child care expenses include standard child care service fees and personal assistance services that support daily living for individuals with disabilities.

To qualify for assistance:

The applicant must meet the individuals and households eligibility

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national, or qualified alien.

FEMA must be able to verify the applicant’s identity.

The applicant’s insurance, or other forms of disaster assistance received, does not cover child care loss.

The applicant must have necessary expenses (child care facility damaged or inoperable) caused by the disaster.

Households must have a disaster-caused increase in financial burden for child care like their gross household income decreased or the child care expenses increased.

Officials say households must certify they cannot utilize child care services provided by any other source to qualify for Child Care Assistance. Households must submit documents showing a disaster-caused need for Child Care Assistance and amount of eligible expenses.

Documents required

Pre- and post-disaster gross household income documentation

Pre-disaster receipts, contract, or signed letter from the child care provider for child care expenses

Post-disaster receipts or estimates for child care fees, registration, and/or health inventory fees

Post-disaster child care provider’s license and post-disaster child care contract or agreement

Individualized Educational Plan, 504 plan, or a medical professional’s statement, if applicable, to verify disability for children up to age 21 who need assistance

A signed, written statement from the applicant.

Limitation and Exclusions

FEMA will not help with:

Fees for extra-curricular activities, educational services and additional services

Fees not related to the day-to-day child care services provided to the eligible cihld

Fuel expenses related to transporting the child to and from the child care provider

Medical care or services

Recreational camps or clubs.

To apply for assistance, click here.