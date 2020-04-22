Tornado Warning issued for Comanche, Grady & Stephens counties

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Comanche, Grady & Stephens counties.

The Tornado Warning is in effect until 12 a.m.

Community members are urged by the Weather Service in Norman to take cover.

“TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” the Weather Service states.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely,” the Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located four miles east of Sterling, moving east at 20 mph, according to the Weather Service.

Impacted areas include Marlow, Rush Springs, Bray and Sterling.

In addition to a possible tornado, tennis ball hail is another hazard.