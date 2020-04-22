Tornado Warning issued in Garvin, Stephens, Carter & Murray counties

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Garvin, Stephens, Carter & Murray counties are under a tornado warning until 1 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Norman issued the Tornado Warning for Southwestern Garvin, East Central Stephens, Northwestern Carter and West Central Murray counties.

“TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!” the Weather Service states.

The Tornado Warning was issued after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted four miles northeast of Velma, moving east at 25 mph, according to the Weather Service.