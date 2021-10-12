UPDATE: Tornado Warning in effect for multiple Oklahoma counties

UPDATE (7:50 p.m.): A Tornado Warning is now in effect until 8:30 p.m. for Tillman, Kiowa and Comanche counties.

Residents in those counties are advised to take shelter immediately.

UPDATE (7:16 p.m.): The Tornado Warning is now for Washita County. It is in effect until 7:45 p.m.

Residents in that county are advised to take shelter immediately.

UPDATE: The Tornado Warning is now in effect for Washita, Beckham and Custer counties until 7:15 p.m.

Original Story

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A tornado warning has been issued for Beckham, Greer, Kiowa and Washita counties.

The Tornado Warning is in effect for those counties until 7 p.m., according to Aaron Brackett, meteorologist with the 4 Warn Weather Team.

Aaron advises residents in those areas seek shelter immediately.

A Tornado Warning is out for the following counties: Beckham, Greer, Kiowa, Washita until Oct 12 7:00PM. Seek shelter immediately! Interactive radar: https://t.co/iQQGE2ZX4T #OKWX @kfor pic.twitter.com/gjDqrUFieb — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) October 12, 2021

