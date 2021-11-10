UPDATE: Tornado Warning in Southern Oklahoma counties canceled; confirmed tornado spotted in Stephens County

UPDATE: The Tornado Warning for southwestern Garvin, east central Stephens and northwestern Carter counties has been canceled.

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning in multiple counties in Southern Oklahoma, and a tornado has been spotted moving near a town in Stephens County.

The Tornado Warning is in effect for southwestern Garvin County, east central Stephens County and northwestern Carter County.

The warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m.

The Weather Service stated that a confirmed tornado was spotted eight miles north of Velma at 6:52 p.m., heading east at 20 miles per hour. Velma is located in Stephens County.

It was issued at 6:39 p.m. after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was found seven miles east of Bray, moving east at 25 miles per hour. The radar indicated rotation, according to the National Weather Service’s Norman office.

Potential hazards include tornados and golf ball size hail.

Community members in the areas where the warning is active are urged to take cover and seek safe shelter.

“Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” the Weather Service states.