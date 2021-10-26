Tornado Warning issued in Roger Mills County

ROGER MILLS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tornado Warning has been issued for Roger Mills County.

KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan said a Tornado Warning is in effect for the northwestern section of Roger Mills County in Western Oklahoma.

The warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m.

The system is north of Sweetwater and moving easterly at 45 miles per hour.

Mike said the system has the potential for damaging winds, large hail and some tornadoes. Please seek shelter.

Go to kfor.com/weather/weather-alerts for more information on extreme weather watches and warnings.

