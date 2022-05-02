OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of Oklahoma.

The Watch will be in effect until 10:00 p.m.

The counties included are:

Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cherokee, Cleveland, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Dewey, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Mayes, McClain, McIntosh, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Seminole, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, Washita, Woods, and Woodward.

You can track the storms on interactive Radar.

You can also track the watches and warnings.

Have multiple ways to receive warnings. The 4WarnMe Weather app is an excellent way to stay on top of severe weather and stay 4Warned.

Have an emergency sheltering plan in place.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, if you don’t have a below-ground storm shelter, well-constructed homes and buildings provide life-saving protection from 98 percent of Oklahoma’s tornadoes. Take shelter in a closet, bathroom, interior hallway or other interior room with no windows on the lowest level of the house or building.

The 4Warn Storm Team is tracking the storms in the studio and in-the-field. A host of storm trackers is out keeping an eye to the sky.