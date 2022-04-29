OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Tornado Watch for the Oklahoma City metro area and across Central Oklahoma.

KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan says the Tornado Watch is in effect throughout Central Oklahoma until 11 p.m. Friday.

The Tornado Watch stretches across Central Oklahoma from the Texas Red River border all the way up to Kansas.

“So everybody along I-44 and the I-35 corridor is under a Tornado Watch,” Mike said.

The 4 Warn Storm Team is positioned across the area to track severe weather developments.

KFOR will provide updates as the situation develops.