OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans across the state are bracing for another round of severe weather.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for the following counties:
- Beckham
- Blaine
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Carter
- Cleveland
- Coal
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Creek
- Custer
- Dewey
- Garvin
- Grady
- Greer
- Harmon
- Hughes
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Johnston
- Kingfisher
- Kiowa
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Love
- Marshall
- McClain
- McIntosh
- Murray
- Okfuskee
- Oklahoma
- Okmulgee
- Payne
- Pittsburg
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Roger Mills
- Seminole
- Stephens
- Tillman
- Tulsa
- Washita.
The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officials predict several rounds of severe storms are possible through early Thursday.
The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening with severe storms likely.
To see KFOR’s live radar, click here.
The highest potential for severe weather is in parts of southwest Oklahoma.
Hail up to the size of baseballs and damaging winds are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The NWS says there is also a potential for tornadoes with a medium risk generally along and south of I-40, but the highest potential is expected in parts of southwest Oklahoma.
A flood watch is in effect until 12 p.m. on Thursday. The flood watch covers the following counties:
- Alfalfa
- Atoka
- Blaine
- Bryan
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Carter
- Cleveland
- Coal
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Garfield
- Garvin
- Grady
- Grant
- Hughes
- Jefferson
- Johnston
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Love
- Major
- Marshall
- McClain
- Murray
- Noble
- Oklahoma
- Payne
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Seminole
- Stephens
- Tillman.