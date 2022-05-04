OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans across the state are bracing for another round of severe weather.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for the following counties:

Beckham Blaine Caddo Canadian Carter Cleveland Coal Comanche Cotton Creek Custer Dewey Garvin Grady Greer Harmon Hughes Jackson Jefferson Johnston Kingfisher Kiowa Lincoln Logan Love Marshall McClain McIntosh Murray Okfuskee Oklahoma Okmulgee Payne Pittsburg Pontotoc Pottawatomie Roger Mills Seminole Stephens Tillman Tulsa Washita.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials predict several rounds of severe storms are possible through early Thursday.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening with severe storms likely.

To see KFOR’s live radar, click here.

The highest potential for severe weather is in parts of southwest Oklahoma.

Hail up to the size of baseballs and damaging winds are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The NWS says there is also a potential for tornadoes with a medium risk generally along and south of I-40, but the highest potential is expected in parts of southwest Oklahoma.

A flood watch is in effect until 12 p.m. on Thursday. The flood watch covers the following counties:

Alfalfa

Atoka

Blaine

Bryan

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cleveland

Coal

Comanche

Cotton

Garfield

Garvin

Grady

Grant

Hughes

Jefferson

Johnston

Kay

Kingfisher

Lincoln

Logan

Love

Major

Marshall

McClain

Murray

Noble

Oklahoma

Payne

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Seminole

Stephens

Tillman.