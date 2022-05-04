OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans across the state are bracing for another round of severe weather.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for the following counties:

  1. Beckham
  2. Blaine
  3. Caddo
  4. Canadian
  5. Carter
  6. Cleveland
  7. Coal
  8. Comanche
  9. Cotton
  10. Creek
  11. Custer
  12. Dewey
  13. Garvin
  14. Grady
  15. Greer
  16. Harmon
  17. Hughes
  18. Jackson
  19. Jefferson
  20. Johnston
  21. Kingfisher
  22. Kiowa
  23. Lincoln
  24. Logan
  25. Love
  26. Marshall
  27. McClain
  28. McIntosh
  29. Murray
  30. Okfuskee
  31. Oklahoma
  32. Okmulgee
  33. Payne
  34. Pittsburg
  35. Pontotoc
  36. Pottawatomie
  37. Roger Mills
  38. Seminole
  39. Stephens
  40. Tillman
  41. Tulsa
  42. Washita.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials predict several rounds of severe storms are possible through early Thursday.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening with severe storms likely.

To see KFOR’s live radar, click here.

The highest potential for severe weather is in parts of southwest Oklahoma.

Hail up to the size of baseballs and damaging winds are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The NWS says there is also a potential for tornadoes with a medium risk generally along and south of I-40, but the highest potential is expected in parts of southwest Oklahoma.

A flood watch is in effect until 12 p.m. on Thursday. The flood watch covers the following counties:

  • Alfalfa
  • Atoka
  • Blaine
  • Bryan
  • Caddo
  • Canadian
  • Carter
  • Cleveland
  • Coal
  • Comanche
  • Cotton
  • Garfield
  • Garvin
  • Grady
  • Grant
  • Hughes
  • Jefferson
  • Johnston
  • Kay
  • Kingfisher
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Love
  • Major
  • Marshall
  • McClain
  • Murray
  • Noble
  • Oklahoma
  • Payne
  • Pontotoc
  • Pottawatomie
  • Seminole
  • Stephens
  • Tillman.