OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As storms continue to move across Oklahoma, the National Weather Service is keeping a close eye on the strength and intensity of those storms.

There is a tornado watch in effect for the following counties until 11 a.m. on Tuesday:

Pontotoc

Seminole

Bryan

Johnston

Marshall

Carter

Love

Murray

Atoka

Coal

Hughes.

There were clusters of tornadoes detected in southern Oklahoma, and tornado warnings were issued for several communities throughout the morning.

At this point, all tornado warnings have been allowed to expire.

Officials say they have received a report of a possible tornado in the town of Wayne.

Authorities say school will be canceled for Wayne Public Schools on Tuesday due to no electricity and a “high probability of storm damage.”

In addition to possible tornadoes, several storms caused damaging winds and heavy rain.