Must watch: Tornadoes touch down outside of Vernon, Texas

VERNON, Texas (KFOR) – A succession of tornadoes touched down near Vernon, Texas, Friday evening.

KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan said four tornadoes have touched down near Vernon.

Three of those tornadoes were west-southwest of Vernon. The fourth was southeast of Vernon.

The third of four tornadoes near Vernon, Texas.

Brian Winslow, a 4Warn Storm Tracker, was not far from the first three tornadoes as they touched down.

“This is turning extremely dangerous extremely quickly. This does not look like it’s going to go away. People in Vernon need to take cover now,” Brian said.

The first tornadoes were within a few of miles of Vernon, just across the Red River.

Mike said the first of the initial three tornadoes was a rope tornado, followed by a cone shape/barrel shape tornado and then another cone shape tornado.

