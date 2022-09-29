OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kids will be able to explore all different types of trucks during an upcoming community event.

Dolese Bros. Co. will host its 2022 Rock the block, a construction industry Touch-A-Truck community event.

Organizers say the free event will feature a variety of construction equipment and trucks for children of all ages to explore.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dolese Bros. Co., located at 8300 N. Oklahoma Ave.

A quiet hour will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for children with noise sensitivities.

Some of the trucks that will be at the event are from the following companies:

Action Safety Supply Co.

Association of Oklahoma General Contractors

Basement Contractors

Ben E. Keith

Bruckner’s

Brundage-Bone

C.L. Boyd

Haskell Lemon Construction Co.

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc.

FER Ferguson Environmental

OCT Equipment

ODOT Materials Division

Oklahoma City Fire Department

Oklahoma City Police Department Bomb Squad

Oklahoma Environmental Management

Oklahoma Gas and Electric

Premier Truck Group

Shell Lubricants

Warren CAT

Van Keppel.

Visitors are encouraged to bring canned or non-perishable food items to donate to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Proceeds from the hot dog lunch will benefit the United Way of Central Oklahoma.