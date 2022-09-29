OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kids will be able to explore all different types of trucks during an upcoming community event.
Dolese Bros. Co. will host its 2022 Rock the block, a construction industry Touch-A-Truck community event.
Organizers say the free event will feature a variety of construction equipment and trucks for children of all ages to explore.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dolese Bros. Co., located at 8300 N. Oklahoma Ave.
A quiet hour will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for children with noise sensitivities.
Some of the trucks that will be at the event are from the following companies:
- Action Safety Supply Co.
- Association of Oklahoma General Contractors
- Basement Contractors
- Ben E. Keith
- Bruckner’s
- Brundage-Bone
- C.L. Boyd
- Haskell Lemon Construction Co.
- Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc.
- FER Ferguson Environmental
- OCT Equipment
- ODOT Materials Division
- Oklahoma City Fire Department
- Oklahoma City Police Department Bomb Squad
- Oklahoma Environmental Management
- Oklahoma Gas and Electric
- Premier Truck Group
- Shell Lubricants
- Warren CAT
- Van Keppel.
Visitors are encouraged to bring canned or non-perishable food items to donate to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
Proceeds from the hot dog lunch will benefit the United Way of Central Oklahoma.