OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kids will be able to explore all different types of trucks during an upcoming community event.

Dolese Bros. Co. will host its 2022 Rock the block, a construction industry Touch-A-Truck community event.

Organizers say the free event will feature a variety of construction equipment and trucks for children of all ages to explore.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dolese Bros. Co., located at 8300 N. Oklahoma Ave.

A quiet hour will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for children with noise sensitivities.

Some of the trucks that will be at the event are from the following companies:

  • Action Safety Supply Co.
  • Association of Oklahoma General Contractors
  • Basement Contractors
  • Ben E. Keith 
  • Bruckner’s
  • Brundage-Bone 
  • C.L. Boyd
  • Haskell Lemon Construction Co.
  • Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc.
  • FER Ferguson Environmental
  • OCT Equipment
  • ODOT Materials Division
  • Oklahoma City Fire Department
  • Oklahoma City Police Department Bomb Squad 
  • Oklahoma Environmental Management
  • Oklahoma Gas and Electric
  • Premier Truck Group 
  • Shell Lubricants
  • Warren CAT            
  • Van Keppel.

Visitors are encouraged to bring canned or non-perishable food items to donate to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Proceeds from the hot dog lunch will benefit the United Way of Central Oklahoma.